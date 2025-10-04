Police respond to stabbing at Towson Town Center parking lot

One person is in critical condition Saturday morning following a stabbing at the Towson Town Center parking lot, according to Baltimore County Police.

On October 4th, 2025, at approximately 11 A.M. MTA Police and Towson Precinct Officers responded to a stabbing in progress that occurred in the parking lot of Towson Mall.

This incident happened at the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Rd. When the first responding officer arrived, the suspect dropped the knife and was placed under arrest.

The victim sustained injuries to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Baltimore County Police say the incident is currently under investigation and more information will be provided at a later time.