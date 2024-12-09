Man dies after fatal stabbing in Towson, $2000 reward offered for information

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a stabbing in Towson on Sunday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to the Unit Block of Ecoway Court on December 8 where they found a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2000 for information.

Detectives are asking with information pertinent to the case to contact 410-887-INFO