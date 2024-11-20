Towson restaurant employee assaulted by armed suspect, police say

BALTIMORE -- A staff member at the Kerb Restaurant in Towson was assaulted Sunday, November 17, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said that around 12:05 a.m. they responded to East Chesapeake Avenue regarding an assault involving a handgun.

According to police, the assault began after the victim approached one of the suspects, who was urinating outside the business before the assault took place.

When the police were called, the suspects began to leave the scene. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim.

Officers canvassed the surrounding area but could not find the suspects.

Detectives are working with local business owners to gather additional evidence, police said.