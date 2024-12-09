Watch CBS News
19-year-old killed in Towson shooting

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old died after a shooting early Monday in Towson, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Beaverbank Circle where they found Andrew Blessing suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-887-4636 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 10866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Police responded to a deadly stabbing on Sunday. A 37-year-old man died after he was stabbed on Ecoway Court. 

A reward of $2,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in both cases.

