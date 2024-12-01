Watch CBS News
Local News

Five teens, as young as 13, arrested for attempted carjacking in Towson, police say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Five teenagers were arrested over the weekend following an attempted carjacking in Towson, according to police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The teens arrested are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

Four of the five teens are also suspects in a reported assault in the area on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-2277.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.