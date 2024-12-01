Five teens, as young as 13, arrested for attempted carjacking in Towson, police say

BALTIMORE -- Five teenagers were arrested over the weekend following an attempted carjacking in Towson, according to police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The teens arrested are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

Four of the five teens are also suspects in a reported assault in the area on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-2277.