Five teens, as young as 13, arrested for attempted carjacking in Towson, police say
BALTIMORE -- Five teenagers were arrested over the weekend following an attempted carjacking in Towson, according to police.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The teens arrested are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.
Four of the five teens are also suspects in a reported assault in the area on Friday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-2277.