Tornado watch issued for Baltimore and 12 counties across Maryland

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday for Baltimore and 12 counties across Maryland.

The tornado watch was issued around 2 p.m. Thursday. In central Maryland, the watch includes the counties of Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges.

Carroll County in the north central part of the state is also included, along with Cecil in northeast Maryland. In northern Maryland, Baltimore, Baltimore City and Harford counties are included. The southern counties of Calvert, Charles and Saint Mary's are also covered under the watch.

WJZ declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day due to a forecast of strong to severe storms across Maryland that could bring down trees and cause localized flooding and power outages this afternoon and evening. The main timing for the storms will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.

The greatest risk from the storms will be from damaging winds and heavy downpours. A few storms could produce hail. Some storms will also contain intense lightning and the possibility of producing an isolated tornado or two.

Friday is expected to be a better day and drier, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers and storms return Friday night and continue off-and-on through the weekend.