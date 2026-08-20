Severe storms in weather forecast for Maryland Thursday, drier Friday

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of a line of powerful storms across Maryland that could bring down trees and cause localized flooding and power outages this afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning, but the main batch of strong to severe storms will develop during the late afternoon and early evening.

The greatest risk from the storms will be from damaging winds and heavy downpours. A few storms could produce hail. Some storms will also contain intense lightning and the possibility of producing an isolated tornado or two. The expected timeline for severe storms is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. as storms move from west to east.

Not everyone will see severe weather. The greatest chance is across northern, central, and northeastern Maryland.

Friday's forecast is trending drier with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers and storms return Friday night and continue off-and-on through the weekend.

Of the two weekend days, it appears Saturday will be the wettest. Sunday features a few leftover storms, as a cold front crosses the area.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s with plenty of humidity throughout the weekend. It will feel a bit warmer than actual temperatures.

After a few rounds of showers and storms, high pressure builds in and provides a pair of quieter days.

Monday, the first day of school for many students in the Baltimore area, brings high temperatures closer to 80°, a mix of sun and clouds along with lower humidity.

Humidity remains low for Tuesday, an almost carbon copy of Monday's forecast.

Unsettled weather returns to the forecast Wednesday, with a chance of showers and storms.