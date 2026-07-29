2 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County, 4 total in Maryland

Two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County when strong storms moved through Maryland on Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. The NWS confirmed four tornadoes total from the storm.

The NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Lake Shore, Maryland, near Patapsco Road, with estimated maximum wind gusts of 100 mph. The tornado moved about three-quarters of a mile and lasted for about two minutes.

A second tornado was confirmed along Lake Drive in the Arnold/Cape Saint Claire area of Anne Arundel County. The intensity is expected to be determined on Thursday.

NWS reported that an assessment noted "significant convergent tree damage," and the garage door of a house was blown in.

The NWS reported two other tornado touchdowns near Trappe, Maryland, in Talbot County.