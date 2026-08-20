Tornado and powerful storm rip through Dover, Delaware, prompting state of emergency

A state of emergency was declared in Dover, Delaware, after a powerful storm moved through the city Thursday evening, leaving widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, debris-filled roads and major traffic problems.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Dover shortly after 6 p.m.

The worst damage appeared to be along North Dupont Highway near Route 13, where the storm heavily damaged two hotels — the Days Inn and Super Lodge.

Kuimonie Goins of Greensboro, North Carolina, said she was staying at the Days Inn with her family when the storm intensified.

"When it started raining, we started seeing like pieces of buildings flying, and then we started to see the tornado form, and then we ran in the bathroom because we were scared," Goins said.

Jiana Hall of Dover, who was also at the hotel, said she immediately took the children to a bathroom for shelter.

"We immediately grabbed the kids and ran in the bathroom," Hall said.

Hall said she reassured the children while they waited out the storm.

"Everything gonna be OK. Praying," she recalled telling them.

The storm left a trail of damage across parts of Dover, including fallen trees and power lines, flooding and debris blocking roads.

Sections of the roofs at the Days Inn and Super Lodge collapsed or were torn away, while doors, walls and other parts of the buildings were damaged.

Dover Police Lt. Mark Hoffman said the damage appeared consistent with a tornado.

"It would certainly appear that way based on the path of travel and the amount of damage that we've had," Hoffman said.

Despite the destruction, officials said no injuries had been reported in the city.

"Nothing short of a miracle here," Hoffman said. "We've been very fortunate, and that we haven't had a single injury reported throughout the entire city."

Crews began clearing debris, working to restore power and repairing traffic signals after the storm.

Police urged residents to stay off the roads while cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

"If you're out unnecessarily or out filming or sightseeing, it's inappropriate," Hoffman said. "We need you to stay home because all you're doing is being a part of the problem."

Officials said cleanup could take time. Power crews must first clear debris from downed lines before service can be restored, while other crews work to reopen blocked roadways.

Authorities urged residents to avoid damaged areas and allow emergency and utility crews to work.