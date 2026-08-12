Waterspout turned into EF-0 tornado near Port of Baltimore, National Weather Service says

A tornado was confirmed after a line of severe thunderstorms moved from the Port of Baltimore into Baltimore County on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a brief waterspout on the Patapsco River moved ashore and became an EF-0 tornado at the Seagirt Marine Terminal in the Port of Baltimore near Dundalk.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a tornado warning was issued for Baltimore City and several surrounding counties.

The tornado produced wind gusts of up to 65 mph and traveled about 2 miles, with a width of approximately 90 yards. The NWS said the line of storms was connected to the bay breeze, which triggered the waterspout and subsequent tornado.

The NWS sent crews to Baltimore City and Baltimore County to survey the storm damage. They determined that the waterspout became tornadic when it moved onshore and continued east-northeast.

Large trees were uprooted and snapped near Broening Highway before the tornado continued over Colgate Creek, where it snapped a power pole along Ralls Avenue. It also threw a vehicle along Sollers Point Road in Dundalk and ripped the awning off a nearby apartment building.

Last month, the NWS confirmed five tornadoes in Maryland, with three in Anne Arundel County, after storms ripped through the state.

An EF-1 tornado, with wind gusts of 100 mph, touched down in Lake Shore, Maryland, near Patapsco Road. A second tornado, an EF-1, with wind gusts of100 mph, was confirmed along Lake Drive in the Arnold/Cape Saint Claire area of Anne Arundel County.

A third tornado, an EF-0 with 85 mph winds, was confirmed in the Riviera Beach area.

The NWS reported two other tornado touchdowns near Trappe, Maryland, in Talbot County.