Teen dies after Uptown Towson shooting

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was killed in a shooting Monday night in Towson, Baltimore county police said.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to East Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue for the shooting, where they found 17-year-old Tre'shaun Harmon shot multiple times.

Harmon was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.