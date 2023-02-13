Baltimore County adds patrols, more cameras to businesses in light of recent crime, shootings in Towson

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are still searching for whoever shot a man in Towson Sunday night.

It's the latest incident that has some concerned about their safety.

Police say around 7:20 p.m., an officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of Towsontown Boulevard West and Washington Avenue. That officer then saw a car drive past before crashing.

Cellphone video exclusive to WJZ shows the aftermath of officers surrounding the car and assessing the victim.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police believe the victim was targeted.

The investigation found the victim was actually shot nearby at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington avenues.

The Jefferson Building, an office building for county agencies, had a bullet hole and damaged window Monday.

Police couldn't confirm if that damage was related to this shooting.

Like many others Sunday night, Joseph Blauer was watching the Super Bowl at home.

But, he heard commotion outside, and when he looked out his window he saw many officers surrounding a car.

He didn't learn until later that it was the result of a shooting.

By Monday, the damage from the crash was still evident at the intersection: police tape, a broken street lamp, dirt tracks and broken glass could be seen.

Ziv Uzana, a Towson University student who lives in the area said safety's been at the top of her mind, especially with Towson Town Center Mall nearby.

Two weeks ago, shot were fired around there.

While no one was hurt in that, the concern's still there.

"As a woman, always on your mind, you always have to look for everything," Uzana said. "You should always have like pepper spray or something on you, to protect you."

Blauer said all of the recent crime points to another issue: the number of guns on the street.

"It just increases the terrible taste i have in my mouth for the amount of guns that are in this community and until we can become more proactive with that, there are going to be more shootings," Blauer said.

Since the incident, detectives have since filed criminal charges against the man, after finding a firearm found in his vehicle.

In a statement, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county has added patrols and worked to install cameras on businesses in light of the recent crime in Towson.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tipsters may also submit their information via the Baltimore County iWATCH program.