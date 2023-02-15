Baltimore County residents react after transgender woman attacked near Towson Circle

TOWSON -- Joshua Robinson never thought of Towson as a dangerous place.

He works night hours near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and York Road.

He said he was surprised to learn that a transgender woman was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Baltimore County Police say the stabbing was a crime of bias.

"I walk home about 10 to 15 minutes away, and I make it home perfectly fine every morning," he said. "It's just kind of baffling."

Police say the victim was walking on York Road when the suspect approached her around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect said she was cute; the victim then asked him for a ride home, according to authorities.

After she got in his car, though, he ended up stabbing her multiple times and punching her in the face, too.

Much of the recent violent crime in Towson has been happening near Towson Circle.

For example, someone shot a man around Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Avenue on Sunday. The man ended up crashing his car down the road.

Earlier this month, police arrested 28-year-old Quantze Davis and accused him of sexually assaulting and attacking three women at gunpoint off Towson Circle.

Davis is being held without bail.

Patrick and Betsy Ring walk around the area every day. They have lived there for three decades. Now, they're questioning their safety.

"Listening to the students at Towson saying they're concerned, they're not going out at night, well, if they're not going out at night, then the older people in the community certainly aren't," Patrick Ring said.

Baltimore County has worked to get more surveillance cameras up around Towson and Baltimore County Police have added more patrol units.

"We do have a specific group that is detailed to the entertainment district of Towson," Det. Trae Corbin said. "They work 24 hours a day."

Anyone who has information about the stabbing or any of Towson's other recent crimes should contact police at 410-887-2361.