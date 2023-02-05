Man arrested on rape charges in Towson
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case in Towson.
Police said 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and armed robbery.
He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Davis is accused of attacking those victims on February 2 as they walked on Alleghany Avenue near West Joppa Road in Towson.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.