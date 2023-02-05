Watch CBS News
Man arrested on rape charges in Towson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case in Towson.

Police said 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and armed robbery.

He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Davis is accused of attacking those victims on February 2 as they walked on Alleghany Avenue near West Joppa Road in Towson.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 6:48 PM

