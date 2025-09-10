Teavolve Cafe in Downtown Baltimore to close after 20 years

After two decades in Harbor East, Teavolve Café is shutting down, the owners announced on social media.

The café shared the news in an Instagram post thanking customers for their loyalty.

"This has been an incredible chapter filled with so many cherished memories, delicious meals and unwavering support from all of you," the owners wrote.

No reason for the closure was given in the post.

Community impact

For years, Teavolve stood out as a gathering place in Harbor East. According to The Baltimore Banner, which cited earlier Sun reporting, it was at one point the only Black-owned business in the neighborhood.

The business earned national recognition from outlets including The New York Times and Elle Decor. Gov. Wes Moore told Eater it was one of his favorite comfort food spots., the Banner reported.

Teavolve also became a hub for local artists, hosting underground performances and partnering with promoters. During the pandemic, it worked with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to people in need, said Carrie Hayes, a spokeswoman for the advocacy group.

Trend of Baltimore restaurant closures

The closing follows a wave of restaurant and food venue shutdowns across Baltimore.

Mount Vernon Marketplace, a popular food hall, closed Aug. 31 after 10 years, citing lasting effects from COVID-19, changing work habits and rising costs.

Papi Cuisine, an Afro-Latin fusion restaurant in South Baltimore, also shut down in August after 12 years. The restaraunt's owner Alex Perez pointed to ongoing maintenance issues that made operations unsustainable.

Mother's Federal Hill Grille closed its flagship in January after 27 years. Banditos Tacos & Tequila left Federal Hill in March after 14 years, while GameOn Bar+Arcade took over the space.

In Fells Point, Riptide seafood restaurant closed in January after six years, and Bondhouse Kitchen shuttered after four years.