Mount Vernon Marketplace in Baltimore closing due to COVID impacts, rising operating costs

Mount Vernon Marketplace, a popular Baltimore food hall, will close Aug. 31 after 10 years of operation, citing challenges from COVID-19, changing work patterns, and rising costs.

The marketplace announced the closure in an Instagram post, saying it was unable to recover to pre-pandemic traffic and revenue levels despite years of effort.

Since 2015, the vendors at the food hall have occupied a 15,000-square-foot space at 520 Park Avenue.

Financial pressures mount

"Despite our best efforts over the past few years, we were unable to recover to economically sustainable pre-pandemic levels," the marketplace wrote in its announcement.

The closure reflects broader struggles facing the food service industry, including loss of daytime foot traffic as remote work became more common and increased operating expenses.

Dominic Wiker, vice president and director of development for Washington Place Equities, which owns the building housing the marketplace, confirmed the closure to The Baltimore Banner. The property developers have not announced plans for the space.

Community recognition

Mount Vernon Marketplace earned recognition in 2023 when USA Today named it among the top 10 food halls in America, according to the marketplace's website.

Founded in 2015, the marketplace currently houses 12 food vendors serving diverse cuisines.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our tenants, customers, and the entire Mount Vernon community for their support and the wonderful memories we've shared together," the marketplace said.