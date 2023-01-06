Students return to Southwest Baltimore high school for first time since five classmates shot

Students return to Southwest Baltimore high school for first time since five classmates shot

Students return to Southwest Baltimore high school for first time since five classmates shot

BALTIMORE - With counselors on hand, students returned to Southwest Baltimore's Edmondson-Westside High School for the first time since five of their fellow classmates were shot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center across the street on Wednesday.

One of the victims—16-year-old Deanta Dorsey—died.

It was a tough day despite the support.

"We had motivational speakers. Did some art therapy. It was really cool," one sophomore said.

Asked if she felt safe on campus, she told us, "I will say that this morning I didn't feel safe coming to school. I felt kind of sick. I would say that it definitely did help calm me down a bit."

Patrick, another sophomore, praised the school's response.

"They weren't trying to forget what happened. They were there for us," he said. "There was a lot of counselors. …I think Edmondson did a good job helping us with the tragic event."

But the trauma was still there.

"I'm sorry that I had to say goodbye to one of my classmates," the 10th-grader said. "I hope my classmates who are in the hospital pull through. I still love those guys, and I hope they make it well and come back to school soon."

Family members say the 16-year-old Baltimore high school student had been shot more than a dozen times. They pleaded for justice—and prayed near the scene where he was shot at Edmondson Village Shopping Center https://t.co/5eB5iRxsG9 #Baltimore #crime #DeantaDorsey @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 6, 2023

Police released new surveillance images of people they want to question in connection with the case.

One appears to be running with a gun, but both of their faces are not clear in the pictures.

They were taken from a camera just behind the shopping center immediately after the shooting.

The slain teenager's family told WJZ in a new statement Friday afternoon, "The videos released to the public mean there are concrete leads and therefore real hope that the criminals who took our sweet boy will be identified and apprehended. We urge the community to step up and share information with detectives so they can do their job."

Statement from the family of 16yo Deanta Dorsey, the high school student shot and killed this week, about surveillance photos being released in the case. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VRyp19n0X4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 6, 2023

Eric Hearn remains shaken by the violence.

"They're just going to the store and the next thing you know, five of them are getting shot up like that. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," Hearn said.

He is raising his grandson, an Edmondson-Westside student, and came to campus to pick him up after classes Friday afternoon.

"I kiss him every morning. He's my first grandson. I hug him and kiss him, show him so much love because you know, I'm raising him," Hearn said. "Every day he leaves out, I'm worrying. …I might relocate because this city is terrible."

Following the successful GVRS pilot in the Western, the strategy will expand to SW, due in part to levels of gun-related homicides & shootings. Learn more about @MayorBMScott's GVRS Strategy: https://t.co/E2JTkluWwT — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 6, 2023

If you know anything about the Southwest Baltimore shooting, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with your tips.