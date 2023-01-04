Watch CBS News
Police: High school student killed, four others injured in shooting at Baltimore's Edmondson Village Shopping Center

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One minor was killed and four others were seriously injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Edmondson Village Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the minors are believed to have been students at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street.

Officers said it is believed that two people pulled into the parking lot while the minors were on lunch and opened fire, shooting five minors.

One of the minors died at the hospital, while another was taken to shock trauma. 

Check back to wjz.com for updates on this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

