Police: High school student killed, four others injured in shooting at Baltimore's Edmondson Village Shopping Center

BALTIMORE - One minor was killed and four others were seriously injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Edmondson Village Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore.

baltimore police tell me four (possibly five) victims were shot and they were possibly juveniles. @wjz — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) January 4, 2023

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the minors are believed to have been students at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street.

Officers said it is believed that two people pulled into the parking lot while the minors were on lunch and opened fire, shooting five minors.

One of the minors died at the hospital, while another was taken to shock trauma.

