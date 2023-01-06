Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting of five Baltimore high school students

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting that killed one Edmondson-Westside High School student and injured four of his classmates.

Police said 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey and four other students were shot during lunch break in the parking lot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Wednesday.

Officers said two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings and have not yet been arrested.

Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.