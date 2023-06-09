Student describes how Seed School of Maryland changed her life

Seed School of Maryland student describes how her life changed for the better

BALTIMORE -- The second annual run-up to the Juneteenth 5K Run hosted by the Seed School of Maryland is just a few days away.

Organizers say that preparations for the run are already underway and that, so far, more than 200 runners have registered for the race.

WJZ is a proud community partner of the event. The news organization is highlighting a Seed School of Maryland ahead of the run.

The Seed School improves the lives of its students, like Elizabeth Popoola, a sixth-grader who remembers well how she felt the first time she was dropped off at the school campus.

"At first, if I'm being honest, I didn't even want to come because I was scared, but when I came, and I was on my first week, I really started liking the school," she said.

It's a sentiment undoubtedly shared by many middle schoolers.

Over time, Popoola said those feelings changed.

"It's a huge difference," she said. "You are never lonely. You always have somebody to talk to."

The math wiz credited her teachers and health professionals for her academic growth and the boost in confidence."

"Before I came to SEED, I was really hoping for all A's, but I never got it until I came here during third quarter," she said. "I was working my way up. I had a 3.6 first quarter, then I got to a 3.8, and then, third quarter, I finally hit that 4.0 I was wishing for."

Dr. Louisa Footman, the school's lead mental health clinician, says it all comes down to trust.

"So, I've been here for 8 years, and I just do my best to be a consistent source of warmth, support, and comfort for the students," she said.

School staff do their best to foster and environment all students can thrive in.

"At home, some of these kids do not have the best home situations," Don McCray the lead student counselor, said. "So, when they are here, they get to be in a loving environment with their best friends."