The SEED School of Maryland celebrates Decision Day for seniors

BALTIMORE - Thursday was a day of celebration and hype at The SEED School of Maryland.

All the hoopla was for the seniors, as many of them made their decision for their choice of college.

We were there

The celebration was held in the gym and featured seniors officially announcing their post-graduate and college decisions to the entire SEED community.

"This is an exciting time for SEED Maryland scholars as they have finally reached the much awaited milestone signifying the beginning of a new and exciting journey as they prepare to leave SEED and enter the next stages of their young adult lives," school officials said.