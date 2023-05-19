WJZ, Rick Ritter honored with SEED School

BALTIMORE — Rick Ritter and WJZ were honored today by the SEED School of Maryland for Community Service.

WJZ is a proud sponsor of the SEED school of Maryland, and this morning the SEED school recognized us for our commitment to them and the community.

N'Eem Johnson, former intern and graduating senior, presented the award to Rick Ritter.

Today's event was the inaugural Bloom Spring Soiree to celebrate the SEED school's graduating class of 2023.

Just a few weeks ago we shared their college's signing day when the seniors announced where they are headed.