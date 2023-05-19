Watch CBS News
WJZ, Rick Ritter honored with SEED School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Rick Ritter and WJZ were honored today by the SEED School of Maryland for Community Service. 

WJZ is a proud sponsor of the SEED school of Maryland, and this morning the SEED school recognized us for our commitment to them and the community. 

N'Eem Johnson, former intern and graduating senior, presented the award to Rick Ritter. 

Today's event was the inaugural Bloom Spring Soiree to celebrate the SEED school's graduating class of 2023. 

Just a few weeks ago we shared their college's signing day when the seniors announced where they are headed.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

