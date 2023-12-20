Student arrested after cutting left 2 injured at Baltimore's Carver Vo-Tech High School

Staff member, student cut after fight breaks out at Carver Vo-Tech High School

BALTIMORE -- A student is in custody after two people were cut in a fight that broke out Tuesday at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, Baltimore City Schools officials said.

The student, who is female, was not identified by age or grade. It was not immediately clear what charges she faces.

A teacher and a student were cut by a sharp object at the West Baltimore high school around 1 p.m., officials said, which prompted a lockdown at the school. Neither of the injuries were life-threatening.

Students WJZ spoke with Tuesday expressed frustration with the violence. Three students were shot outside the school in October in an altercation involving two students and one of the student's parents.