Teen, parents indicted in triple shooting outside Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE -- A teenager and his parents have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a triple shooting outside Baltimore's Carver Vocational Technical High School in October, prosecutors said in a media briefing.

Police said William Dredden III and Tiffany Harrison took their 15-year-old son to the high school on October 27 to assault another teenager.

As a parent, it is mind-blowing to read the allegations in this indictment where a child's guardians facilitate in settling a schoolyard dispute with violence," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said. "This behavior is not only totally unacceptable, it is criminal, and my office stands ready to hold anyone engaged in such dangerous acts accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Dredden and Harrison are facing numerous charges, including first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. It was not immediately clear what charges their son faces in the indictment.

The parents of the teen allegedly joined him in the assault, during which time the teen pistol-whipped his intended victim, according to police.

The teen then fled from the physical encounter and ran into another 15-year-old. They both allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation, pulled out handguns, and started shooting at each other.

Police said the two 15-year-olds were injured by the gunfire, and a 16-year-old was caught in the crossfire. The 16-year-old was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and then released from that hospital, according to authorities.

Police said in October that the two 15-year-olds would be charged as adults with attempted murder and handgun violations.

