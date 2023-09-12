Violence against Maryland youth sees "significant increase" despite yearslong decline in youth crime, research finds

BALTIMORE -- Most categories of youth crime have continued a yearslong downward trend in Maryland, but there is a worrying uptick of young Marylanders victimized by gun violence, research by the state's Department of Juvenile Services found.

Crime, including violent crime, is below pre-pandemic levels for youth and has generally been declining for more than a decade, the department said. It did see an increase of overall juvenile crime over the last two years since its pandemic low.

The department said complaints remain below pre-pandemic levels and are down by over 50% over the past decade.

Despite that, violent gun crime committed against young people has "increased significantly," especially in Baltimore City, the department said. The number of youth under the department's care who are victimized by gun violence also increased.

"Murder and attempted murder arrests for juveniles in Baltimore City have consistently increased over the past five years, while juvenile arrests for murder across the state fluctuated somewhat through 2021," the department said. "The number of youth who are victims of violent crimes has increased significantly, with non-fatal shooting of young people quadrupling statewide over the past decade. "

Recent incidents include a 12-year-old boy shot earlier this month sending people scrambling at the nearby Dunbar football game.

A 14-year-old girl was shot on Friday evening near Carver VoTech in West Baltimore.

The department noted that youth of color are overrepresented as incarcerated youth and victims in the state's juvenile justice system, but they are underrepresented in community-based rehabilitation options, like probation or diversion.

Maryland's top federal prosecutor joined efforts last week to help stem youth violence. The Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office released an emotional public service announcement drawing attention to youth impacted by gun violence.