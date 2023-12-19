Watch CBS News
Carver Vo-Tech High School placed on lockdown after fight breaks out

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Carver Vocational Technical High School was placed on lockdown after an altercation Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore City Public Schools said.

BCPS said a student and an adult who intervened received non-life threatening cuts from an unidentified weapon.  

The school will remain on lockdown while City Schools Police continues an investigation.  

BCPS said police presence around the school will be increased until further notice.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

December 19, 2023 / 2:37 PM EST

