BALTIMORE -- Two students were arrested after a gun was recovered Thursday at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore, WJZ has learned.

Avajoye Burnett reports it is the eighth gun found at a Baltimore school this school year. The gun was not loaded, according to sources.

