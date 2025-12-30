Stefon Diggs, Patriots wide receiver, denies charges of strangulation, assault and battery in Dedham, Massachusetts

Stefon Diggs, a star wide receiver with the New England Patriots, is facing criminal charges after an incident in Massachusetts earlier this month.

According to paperwork from Dedham District Court released Tuesday, Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on December 2 in Dedham. No additional details are currently available.

A motion hearing was held in the case on Tuesday. Diggs' attorneys are seeking to impound paperwork, which would keep it sealed from the public. WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said she would be surprised if that happens.

"Those types of motions when you're talking about somebody who has the kind of star power that Stefon Diggs has are not usually granted because we do have a public interest in these very public figures," Roman said. "So much of their life is already public, there's not really this heavy privacy interest here. So I would be surprised if the judge allowed the defense motion to impound this file and keep it out of the public purview, but it is a possibility."

Stefon Diggs denies allegations

The Patriots told WBZ-TV in a statement that they're "aware of the accusations" regarding Diggs.

"Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Diggs is scheduled to be in court on Friday, January 23 for arraignment.

If the Patriots were to advance in the NFL playoffs, the AFC Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, January 25.

Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time," the statement said.

Who is Stefon Diggs?

Diggs, who played at the University of Maryland in college, signed with the Patriots in March on a three-year, $69 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

Quickly recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year with the Houston Texans, Diggs has become a critical piece for quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots offense.

In 16 games, Diggs has 970 yards and 82 receptions to go along with four touchdowns.

Before the season began, Diggs made headlines when a viral video showed him partying on a boat and handing out an unknown substance.

"I had a conversation with [Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel], obviously. He told me he hopes everyone is making good decisions," Diggs said in June after the incident. "I had some conversations with people in the building as well. Everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal."

Diggs is dating rapper Cardi B, who recently announced that she was having a baby with the wide receiver. The baby was born in November.

Diggs previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Texans.