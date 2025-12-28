Stefon Diggs cashes in with big game versus Jets, makes highlight reel grab for Patriots

Stefon Diggs had a productive day on the field on Sunday as New England cruised past the New York Jets. The veteran Patriots wide receiver's efforts paid off in the box score – and in his bank account.

Diggs entered the game with 76 receptions and 869 yards during his first season in New England. As a result, he needed four receptions to cash a $500,000 bonus for 80 catches.

It didn't take long for Diggs to earn that payday as he hauled in six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown on the day.

The 100-yard day for Diggs also brought him within reach of another incentive heading into Week 18. If Diggs gets 30 more yards, he will hit 1,000 yards for the season and earn another $500,000.

Watch Stefon Diggs' highlight catch

One of Diggs' receptions on Sunday came in spectacular fashion.

With just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Patriots at their own 34-yard line, quarterback Drake Maye rolled to his right and heaved the ball into Jets territory.

Diggs went up, plucked the ball over the top of a New York defender's helmet, and tapped both feet in bounds along the sideline.

Stefon Diggs over the top of the defender 😱



NEvsNYJ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/qRg4LCGtVQ — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

With the win, the Patriots improved to 13-3 on the season.

New England closes out the season next week at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, though they will need some help.

If the Patriots win and the Chargers beat the Denver Broncos, New England will earn the top seed and a bye in the first round. Unfortunately for the Patriots, the Broncos have already clinched the AFC West division title, and the Chargers have already sealed a playoff berth. So how much the game will mean to Los Angeles is still to be determined.