State of Preparedness declared in Maryland for severe storms, possible tornadoes

Maryland Gov. Moore declared a State of Preparedness ahead of potentially severe storms on Monday, March 16, that could bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes.

This storm could destroy structures, knock down trees, and damage power lines. There could be tornado warnings throughout the state.

According to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team, a few storms could strengthen enough to produce severe weather late in the morning to midday on Monday. Then, the later storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. have an increased risk for rotation or tornadoes.

Officials say there could be a chance of power loss for residents.

"We are working with our state and local partners to prepare for potential impacts across Maryland," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. "We are planning for the possibility of hazardous conditions which could include debris, downed powerlines, and travel disruptions. Marylanders should make their preparations now by reviewing family emergency plans, including where to shelter during a tornado warning, charging personal devices in case of power outages, and signing up for local emergency alerts to stay informed. If you don't need to be on the roads, stay home, and always follow guidance from local officials."

Preparing for severe weather

It's important to be prepared for severe weather.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team compiled a list of severe weather alerts for counties across Maryland, and Baltimore City.

Here are some tips for severe weather: