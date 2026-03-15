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How to register for severe weather alerts and notifications throughout Maryland

By Gregory Padgett

/ CBS Baltimore

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With the potential for severe storms and possible tornadoes moving into our region on Monday, March 16, emergency managers say one of the most important steps you can take right now is making sure you receive local emergency alerts.

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With the potential for severe storms and possible tornadoes moving into our region on Monday, March 16, emergency managers say one of the most important steps you can take right now is making sure you receive local emergency alerts. Photo by NWS

Many counties across Maryland and Baltimore City offer free notification systems that send warnings directly to your phone, email, or text message during dangerous weather and other emergencies. 

It's also advised registering for multiple ways to receive alerts and warnings. You can register for our First Alert Weather notifications by downloading the CBS Baltimore App by clicking here.

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Many counties across Maryland and Baltimore City offer free notification systems that send warnings directly to your phone, email, or text message during dangerous weather and other emergencies. 

Where to get emergency alerts

Here's a list of where you can sign up for alerts in every county across our region and Baltimore City to receive this potentially lifesaving notifications: 

Severe weather tips

In addition to registering for notifications, these additional actions are recommended to prepare for the threat of severe weather. Remember a watch means to prepare and get ready to act while a warning means take action now.

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In addition to registering for notifications, these additional actions are recommended to prepare for the threat of severe weather. Remember a watch means to prepare and get ready to act while a warning means take action now. Photo by NWS
  • Don't be outdoors when storms arrive. When you hear thunder, go indoors to a sturdy building or structure. Be aware of nearby large trees that could be toppled onto the building you are in. 
  • While seeking shelter indoors, go to the lowest floor to an interior room. Stay away from windows (This includes at school or work). Those in mobile homes or weaker structures should plan ahead of time to shelter in a stronger structure.
  • Be prepared for extended power outages, and the potential for some roads to be blocked by fallen trees. 
  • For after event cleanup, don't go outside until 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder; otherwise you are still susceptible to lightning. 
  • Be aware of downed power lines and unstable branches/trees.

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