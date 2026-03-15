How to register for severe weather alerts and notifications throughout Maryland

With the potential for severe storms and possible tornadoes moving into our region on Monday, March 16, emergency managers say one of the most important steps you can take right now is making sure you receive local emergency alerts.

With the potential for severe storms and possible tornadoes moving into our region on Monday, March 16, emergency managers say one of the most important steps you can take right now is making sure you receive local emergency alerts. Photo by NWS

Many counties across Maryland and Baltimore City offer free notification systems that send warnings directly to your phone, email, or text message during dangerous weather and other emergencies.

It's also advised registering for multiple ways to receive alerts and warnings. You can register for our First Alert Weather notifications by downloading the CBS Baltimore App by clicking here.

Many counties across Maryland and Baltimore City offer free notification systems that send warnings directly to your phone, email, or text message during dangerous weather and other emergencies.

Where to get emergency alerts

Here's a list of where you can sign up for alerts in every county across our region and Baltimore City to receive this potentially lifesaving notifications:

Severe weather tips

In addition to registering for notifications, these additional actions are recommended to prepare for the threat of severe weather. Remember a watch means to prepare and get ready to act while a warning means take action now.

In addition to registering for notifications, these additional actions are recommended to prepare for the threat of severe weather. Remember a watch means to prepare and get ready to act while a warning means take action now. Photo by NWS