Some Maryland schools delayed Monday, Feb. 2, week after winter storm

Some Maryland schools will start on a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 2, a week after a winter storm dumped nearly 6 to 10 inches of snow across the state. 

Most Maryland schools were closed at the beginning of last week, following the storm. Some held virtual learning toward the end of last week as dangerously cold temperatures prolonged icy conditions across the state. 

Some districts, including Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City schools, used all three of their allotted snow days last week. 

 See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.

