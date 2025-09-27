Rain Develops Saturday in Maryland with Storms Possible

Happy Saturday!

The last weekend of the month started dry with more clouds than sun. An area of low pressure to our south produces more rain for those in Virginia but showers push north through the day. So while we started dry, more locations in the state will see rain by the afternoon. Many of the showers will be light but we also run the risk for a few storms today. With storms, rainfall could be heavier. Not everyone will have storms while most spots will see at least a little rain.

Rain (and storms) continues into the evening before tapering tonight.

We'll have clouds to start the day on Sunday. A few Sunday showers aren't out of the question in southern Maryland beyond daybreak. The umbrellas will be needed later today but keep your sunglasses close by as at least some sunshine breaks through during the day Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will be a few degrees warmer - mid to upper 70s, very standard for late September.

Cooler air moves in during the next week. Temperatures peak only in the 60s by the end of the week.

We're also monitoring a tropical area near Cuba and the Bahamas. That system, which will be known as "Imelda", is expected to move northward. High pressure to the north and a front to our south will keep the worst of the weather out of Maryland. However, we could still see some clouds and possibly rain. There's still questions about just how much we could see but the trend shows that the heaviest rain stays farther south from "Imelda".