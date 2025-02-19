Proposed legislation aims to add more protections for tenants in Maryland

New legislation in Maryland would establish stricter requirements for landlords handling tenant evictions and property, requiring two weeks' notice before executing eviction orders and giving tenants 10 days to reclaim possessions.

House Bill 767, titled the "Tenant Possessions Recovery Act," would require landlords to notify tenants by first-class mail and post notices on front doors before executing warrants of restitution. Landlords would be prohibited from charging storage fees during the 10-day recovery period.

The bill, which would take effect October 1, 2025, also addresses weather-related delays, halting evictions during extreme conditions such as freezing temperatures or hurricanes. After the 10 days, landlords can sell, donate, or discard abandoned property but must return proceeds exceeding back rent and move-out costs.

Landlords who violate these procedures could face penalties including actual damages, attorney fees, and court costs. The legislation allows local governments to enact stricter protections.

The measure aims to protect tenant rights while preventing abandoned belongings from becoming public nuisances, ensuring more humane eviction processes.

The bill takes significance, with Maryland having high rent costs. A report by "Out of Reach" released last year placed Maryland as one of the most difficult states to live in for renters seeking affordable housing.

In July 2024 a Howard County resident told WJZ she was facing displacement due to staggering rent hikes.

Existing protections for renters in Maryland

Two existing protections for renters took effect in October 2024.

The Tenant Safety Act requires that any landlord offering a home for rent deems the property fit for human living. It also allows tenants from the same building to join together in filing complaints over similar issues. Under the legislation, renters can also claim compensation when landlords fail to make necessary repairs.

Another law allocated $10 million in eviction prevention funds for families with children attending community schools.