Maryland among the toughest states in the nation for renters who depend on affordable housing

BALTIMORE - In Maryland, the dream of finding affordable housing is becoming increasingly out of reach for many residents, as rent prices continue to skyrocket. A recent report by "Out of Reach" highlights the severity of the situation, placing Maryland among the toughest states in the nation for renters.

According to the report, Maryland now ranks as one of the most challenging places to secure affordable housing. This revelation underscores a growing crisis that is affecting thousands across the state, from urban centers to suburban communities.

Diana Lyles, a longtime Howard County resident who is facing imminent displacement due to staggering rent hikes.

"I love my community that I live in. It's just unfortunate that I won't be here within the next 60 to 90 days," said Lyles, whose rent recently spiked by $900 per month. This increase, she emphasized, far outstrips any rise in her social security income, forcing her to have no choice but leave the place she has called home for over two decades.

Lyles is not alone in her situation. Many of her neighbors have also been hit with exorbitant rent increases, driving them to seek more affordable options elsewhere. The situation reflects broader trends documented in the "Out of Reach" report, which indicates Maryland now requires a staggering hourly wage—approximately $37—to afford a typical two-bedroom apartment without exceeding the recommended 30% of income on housing costs.

Experts cite several factors contributing to this crisis, including a surge in demand driven by population growth and a limited supply of housing units. Claudia Wilson Randall, Executive Director of the Community Development Network of Maryland, pointed to a decade-long neglect in affordable housing investments and the shrinking availability of housing for middle class and low-income families.

"This trend is not only affecting individual renters like Lyles but is also having ripple effects across Maryland's economy," noted Wilson Randall, stressing the urgent need for comprehensive policy solutions.

State lawmakers and officials have acknowledged the severity of the issue, with efforts underway to address the affordable housing shortage. However, Wilson Randall insists that more proactive measures are necessary to meet the demand for over 100,000 affordable housing units statewide.

Meanwhile, Diana Lyles remains hopeful for a solution that allows her to stay in Howard County, where she has deep roots and connections. "Something definitely needs to be done," she urged, echoing the sentiments of many struggling renters across Maryland.

For those in need of assistance or resources, experts recommend reaching out to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.