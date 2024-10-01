New Maryland renter laws take effect, boosting tenant protections

BALTIMORE -- Two new laws aimed at protecting renters in Maryland took effect on Monday, designed to balance power between tenants and landlords.

The Tenant Safety Act holds landlords accountable for hazardous living conditions. It also allows tenants from the same building to join forces in filing complaints over similar issues. Under this new legislation, renters can also claim compensation when landlords fail to make necessary repairs.

Keisha Graves, a renter in Howard County, says while the changes may have unintended consequences, they are still progress.

"We need something because this-just not here, but in other places-has been a major issue," Graves said. "People simply don't know their rights. This in itself may be beneficial."

The second law provides $10 million in eviction prevention funds for families with children attending community schools. Experts say services offered at schools, such as healthcare, counseling, and healthy food, are critical to the well-being of children and families.

Other laws enacted include limits on security deposits and shielding eviction rental history. Advocacy groups are continuing to push for more protections, which may be reintroduced to lawmakers in 2025.