Pro-Palestinian protestors to meet with Johns Hopkins University leadership as encampment continues

BALTIMORE -- Pro-Palestinian protestors are set to meet Tuesday with leadership at Johns Hopkins University nine days after an encampment was set up at the school's Baltimore campus.

Protest organizers and school officials may discuss a possible resolution, but the protesters said they aren't planning to leave until their demands are met.

In a message to students Sunday, the university said that officials tried meeting with the protesters over the weekend, but they have refused to schedule one until Tuesday afternoon.

However, WJZ spoke to student protesters who say they are unsure about this meet-up, and the provost says the protesters told him they plan to camp for the next several weeks.

"We think that the university is still not communicating in the best faith that it could and we would like more clarity so that we can both meet our needs," student Savannah told WJZ.

Hopkins Provost Ray Jayawardhana said in a statement Monday he is worried about the safety risks posed by the encampment, and alluded to outside agitators.

"We acknowledge the intentions and efforts by our student protesters to manage the site in a safe way; however, as we have already seen at other universities, encampments attract individuals from outside the campus community who are not within the protesters' control and who may seek conflict and escalation," he said.

In a grassy area of campus known as the Beach, protesters set up tents last week in what's being referred to as a "liberated zone" of the "JHU Palestine Solidarity Encampment."

The group demands JHU to:

"Financially divest from the Israeli occupation of Palestine"

"Provide an honest and full account of its complicity in the crimes committed against Palestinians, as a first step toward transparency"

"Cease all partnerships with the Israeli educational military-industrial complex"

"The total demilitarization of Johns Hopkins, including the APL and Johns Hopkins Police Department"

"End the silence on the genocide of Palestinians and the silencing of pro-Palestinian speech"

The university has warned protesters that it would take disciplinary and legal action if anyone violated the campus's safety rules, but there are no known arrests as of Tuesday.

In the meantime, the university is checking school IDs at some of the entrances to campus buildings and residence halls.

The last day of the semester is just 12 days away and graduation is set for May 23rd.

Universities differ in approach to encampments across the country

The Johns Hopkins encampment is one of dozens started at college campuses across the country in the last month.

Universities have differed in their approach on how to clear out encampments. Some institutions are continuing negotiations, while others are turning to force and ultimatums that have resulted in clashes with police.

More than 100 protesters were forcibly removed and arrested last week on the campus of Columbia University in New York City, where the encampment demonstrations began. On Monday, the university canceled its main commencement ceremony.

Dozens of people were arrested during protests at universities in Texas, Utah and Virginia. Violence broke out at UCLA in California where pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups breached a physical barrier.

Northwestern University near Chicago said it reached an agreement with students and faculty representing the majority of protesters. It allows peaceful demonstrations through the end of spring classes, but only one aid tent may remain mounted.