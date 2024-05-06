Pro-Palestinian encampment enters week 2 at Johns Hopkins University, administrators warn against violations

Pro-Palestinian encampment enters week 2 at Johns Hopkins as administrators warn against violations

BALTIMORE -- Monday marks week two of a Pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of Johns Hopkins University, one of dozens across the country.

The university has warned protesters that it would take disciplinary and legal action if anyone violated the campus's safety rules, but there are no known arrests as of Monday.

The university is taking other actions to secure the campus as some students are voicing their concerns about their safety.

WJZ spoke with a Jewish student at the university who says she was attacked by someone holding a Palestinian flag on campus.

According to the university's student affairs and public safety departments, multiple people have reported to them about safety concerns on campus.

As a response, the university now requires people to show Hopkins IDs when entering residence halls. Buildings on the Homewood campus will only be accessible to people with a J-Card.

The administration said students shall refrain from any discriminatory speech as it violates the university's policy.

With final exams approaching, the university's administration is asking protesters to respect quiet hours, which start after 8 p.m.

Since commencement is May 23rd, the administration adds they have asked the protesters to remove their signs from here as this is a common place for parents and students to gather to take graduation photos.