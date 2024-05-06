Demonstrators at Johns Hopkins University hold vigil for Palestinians killed during war in Gaza

BALTIMORE -- As tensions flare at pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses across the U.S., the encampment at Johns Hopkins University remains peaceful.

"The longevity of our encampment is not unexpected," Johns Hopkins student Savannah said.

On the eighth day of demonstrations, the organization leading the encampment, "Hopkins Justice Collective," hosted a vigil with a group called "American Muslims for Palestine."

"This is historical what we're seeing," Muslim Family Center Imam Sami Zaharna said.

Dozens attended the vigil which honored the Palestinians who were killed since the war in Gaza began.

Zaharna, who is from Gaza but is now an Imam at a mosque in Columbia, spoke at the vigil.

"As a Palestinian, as a Gazan, myself, I think it's important that we show solidarity with everyone else," Zaharna said.

Over the weekend, the Provost of Johns Hopkins sent a message to students saying that the protesters were refusing to meet with campus leaders until Tuesday afternoon.

Students told WJZ they're unsure when that meeting will take place.

"We think that the university is still not communicating in the best faith that it could and we would like more clarity so that we can both meet our needs," Savannah said.

The provost also wrote in his message that he is worried about the safety risks posed by the encampment.

Governor Wes Moore, who is a Hopkins graduate, echoed similar concerns.

"Student safety is paramount and everyone is for the idea of free speech, but we also need to make sure that students' individual safety is of the utmost importance," Moore said.

Demonstrators tell WJZ they are strapped in for the long haul, prepared with food, water, shelter and security in place to make sure things do not escalate.

"We know this is a hard battle and we know that we have to last long to make sure pressure remains," Savannah said.