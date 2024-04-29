Northwestern University announces agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Northwestern University announced Monday that it had reached an agreement with a group of students who have been protesting for several days on campus in support of the Palestinian cause.

The protesters have been camping out in Deering Meadow on the Evanston campus since Thursday morning. They have been calling for the university to divest from its interests in Israel – echoing protests at many universities around the country.

Organizers of the Northwestern protest have said they plan to occupy the area until Northwestern divests itself from companies that support Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza, and vows to protect their free speech rights on campus.

Under the agreement—announced by Northwestern President Michael Schill, Provost Kathleen Hagerty, and Vice President for Student Affairs Susan Davis—the protests on Deering Meadow will be allowed to continue through the end of spring quarter classes on June 1. However, only one aid tent may remain mounted, and the others must all be taken down.

Northwestern also said only students, faculty, and staff will be allowed in the protest area.

On the issue of the demand for divestment, the university said it will provide a "a conduit to engagement with the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees" by reestablishing an Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility" in the fall. It will include students, faculty, and staff.

The university will also answer any questions from the campus community about specific holdings.

Further, the university said it will support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk – providing funding two faculty members for two years, and the full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergrads. The university will also provide a new temporary space for Muslim students and students of Middle Eastern and North African descent, while renovating a house for that purpose.

"This agreement was forged by the hard work of students and faculty working closely with members of the administration to help ensure that the violence and escalation we have seen elsewhere does not happen here at Northwestern," the university said.

The university warned that any demonstrators who refuse to comply with this agreement will face disciplinary action, including "the suspension of non-compliant students and a requirement that non-affiliated individuals leave campus."

This past Sunday, the pro-Palestinian protesters faced off with pro-Israel demonstrators – to the point where the situation became heated.

One concerning clash that unfolded on campgrounds over the weekend was captured on cell phone video. A woman who identified herself as a Jewish American appeared to call 911, claiming she felt threatened by several pro-Palestinian protesters who would not let her leave. But people around her said they were not stopping her from leaving.

CBS 2 reached out Sunday to Evanston police to get more information about that incident. Police said there was no information available. It's unclear if she even called police.

Police have not made any arrests or issued any citations during the protests, but the encounter was among many posted on social media that raised questions about the activity in and around the growing protest.

Northwestern also warned that antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents will not be tolerated.

"Reported antisemitic and anti-Muslim/Palestinian incidents over the weekend — in most cases, fueled by demonstrators who are not affiliated with Northwestern — are unacceptable and cannot continue, and this agreement will help to ensure that," the university wrote. "Acts of antisemitism, anti-Muslim/Arab racism, and hate will not be tolerated, and community members who can be identified participating in such acts will face disciplinary action."

Tense situations have also erupted around pro-Palestinian protest encampments around the country. Much attention has been focused on Columbia University in New York, where students were ordered to clear a nearly two-week-old encampment by Monday afternoon. Students who refused to leave by then would face suspension, the university said.

When the deadline came, students began marching around the encampment – making no effort to clear out.

Last week, as a consequence of the protests, classes at Columbia switched to remote learning for the rest of the semester "to deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps." Monday was the last day of classes on campus there.

There has not been any talk of moving classes to remote learning at Northwestern.

On Monday, the University of Chicago also set up a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Main Quad on the Hyde Park campus.