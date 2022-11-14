Police still investigating January deadly shooting on Route 100 in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- Police are still investigating a fatal shooting in Howard County that happened in January.

On January 30, Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland was the victim of a deadly shooting in Elkridge. Marks was shot while driving a white cargo van traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Route 100, according to police.

Police believe Marks was struck by a gunshot through an open driver's side window.

There were no other bullet holes observed on the outside of the van and police do not have a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives continue the investigation and urge anyone with relevant information to call or text 410-929-0802.