Watch CBS News
Local News

Police still investigating January deadly shooting on Route 100 in Howard County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Police are still investigating a fatal shooting in Howard County that happened in January.

On January 30, Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland was the victim of a deadly shooting in Elkridge. Marks was shot while driving a white cargo van traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Route 100, according to police.

Police believe Marks was struck by a gunshot through an open driver's side window. 

There were no other bullet holes observed on the outside of the van and police do not have a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives continue the investigation and urge anyone with relevant information to call or text 410-929-0802.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 1:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.