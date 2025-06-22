R&B icon Patti LaBelle steals the show on the final day of Baltimore's AFRAM

R&B icon Patti LaBelle, known as the "Godmother of Soul," brought the energy to Baltimore's AFRAM Festival as the headliner on Sunday.

Fans from near and far came out to Druid Hill Park on the festival's second day to watch the 81-year-old turn back time.

Visitors told WJZ they arrived early to find a good seat and enjoy the show.

LaBelle sang a medley of her top songs, including "Lady Marmalade." She spoke with WJZ's Denise Koch just before taking the stage, sharing she was excited to be back in Baltimore.

"I want to see her get up there and kick her shoes off. I want to see Patti," Baltimore County resident Bruce Brown said. "[Her music] It made you want to think differently. It made you want to do something different. It made you want to live differently, so salutes to Patti."

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the event and live-streamed performances on CBS News Baltimore.

AFRAM and the weather heat up in Baltimore

AFRAM 2025 is in the books, and the only thing hotter than the weather was the acts on stage. Sunday included Teedra Moses, Silk, Amerie, Jonathan Gilmore Project, and Jonathan Nelson, with LaBelle closing out the show.

The heat was not stopping anyone at Druid Hill Park from having a good time. Everyone was there to celebrate, listen to great music, and just be together.

"It's not as hot as I thought it was going to be, but it's the little breeze that comes by every now and then," said Sheila Friend-McGlohn, who attended AFRAM. "Got an icy [to] cool off. That's a refreshing drink."

Umbrellas, fans, tents, and a lot of cold water were helping thousands deal with the summer heat at AFRAM Sunday evening.

"We found this tree, and every time we come, we get a tree," Brown said. "My wife brings her fan out. We bring our little containers that keep our ice cool, and we bring out coolers."

Neighbors told WJZ the festival gets more exciting year after year, and they can't wait for what 2026 has in store.

"If you're not here this year, make sure you're here next year. It gets better and better and better, and you don't want to miss it," said Baltimore resident Katherine Mullen.

What is AFRAM?

AFRAM highlights African American culture, music, and art. It's one of the largest Black cultural festivals on the East Coast.

"The fellowship, the sense of family, especially this week," Mullen said.

Each year, AFRAM is held on Juneteenth weekend. The recently recognized federal holiday on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

"Juneteenth just came by. We still celebrating, so we just wanted to come down, no matter what the heat is. We still want to come out and celebrate," Friend-McGlohn said.

The event, organized by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, is in its 49th year.

AFRAM is a family-friendly affair that includes history, education, entertainment, and activities for kids.