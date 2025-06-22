GALLERY: AFRAM Festival brings big-name musicians, cultural flair to Baltimore

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Baltimore's Druid Hill Park this weekend for the 49th annual AFRAM Festival. It's one of the largest Black cultural festivals on the East Coast.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the two-day festival filled with music, food, arts and craft vendors, and more.

This year, festivalgoers saw live performances by Patti LaBelle, Juvenile, Amerie, Silk, JT, and more.

Here are some photos from this year's AFRAM Festival.

Big-name musical performers like Patti LaBelle, Juvenile, Amerie, and JT, among others, put on a show this weekend at the 49th annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. CBS News Baltimore

