Orioles avoid sweep with 6-3 win over Chicago Cubs

BALTIMORE - The Orioles used a three-run sixth inning to avoid a sweep against the Chicago Cubs Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Orioles had 20 total bases and 14 hits in their 6-3 win.

Austin Hays had three base hits for Baltimore and Anthony Santander connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth, Aaron Hicks' double took Ryan O'Hearn to third. O'Hearn scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Urias and Hicks scored on a single by Adam Frazier.

Jorge Mateo's base hit plated Frazier.

The Orioles added one more insurance run in the ninth on an RBI double by Adley Rutschman.

Pitcher Dean Kremer improved to 8-3 on the season. He allowed one earned run on three base hits with seven strikeouts in five innings. Closer Felix Bautista earned his 19th save.

The Orioles (44-27) are off on Monday because starting a two-game series at AL East leader Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The Orioles trail the Rays by 5.5 games in the division.