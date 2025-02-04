Maryland saw sharp decline in fatal overdoes in 2024, Gov. Moore says

BALTIMORE -- Maryland saw a dramatic decline in fatal overdoses in 2024, Governor Wes Moore said in a statement Tuesday.

Data from Maryland's Overdose Data Dashboard shows 1,553 reported fatal overdoses in the state last year, which is a 38% decrease from the 2,511 fatal overdoses in 2023.

"The decrease in fatal overdoses that we're seeing in Maryland is historic, and it's proof that our investments in behavioral health and substance use care and the incredible efforts of people all around our state are paying off," Moore said. "However, we still have work to do. We are still losing far too many of our loved ones and neighbors to preventable overdoses, and we will not let up in our efforts to meet people where they are and make connections to care."

According to the governor's office, fatal overdoses saw a peak following the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,800 deaths from fatal overdoses in 2021 - the most in Maryland's history. The last time that figure fell below 2,000 was in 2015 when the state saw 1,259 fatal overdoses, the governor's office said.

Data shows demographic disparities

Data from Maryland's Overdose Data Dashboard shows higher overdoses in minority communities.

Non-Hispanic Black individuals accounted for 44% of overdose deaths in the state since 2022, and Black men older than 55 years of age saw the highest rate of increase in overdose deaths.

1,050 non-Hispanic Black men over the age of 55 died from an overdose during this time frame compared to 600 non-Hispanic white men, the governor's office reported.

Overdose deaths among Hispanic residents under age 25 have surpassed those of both non-Hispanic white and Black residents in the same age group since 2023, according to the report.

The governor's office said numbers in overdose data are pending the outcome of a few death investigations.

In 2024, the Maryland Overdose Response Advisory Council chaired by Lt. Governor Miller, established a workgroup to study racial disparities in overdoses and formulate recommended actions.

Baltimore City addresses the opioid crisis

In December 2024, Mayor Brandon Scott released a draft of the city's plan to address opioid overdoses. The draft plan was released following an executive order that outlined how the city would use $242.5 million in settlements won from pharmaceutical companies, including Walgreens, CVS, Cardinal Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson.

The city plans to gather input from residents through community listening sessions, and an online form on how the epidemic can be solved.

The city also drafted an Accountability and Transparency Plan that outlines efforts to track and share how the settlement funds are allocated and the impact that they have.

The Baltimore Health Department said it plans to establish a new Division of Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction, led by a deputy commissioner. The initiative includes increased investment in epidemiology, data collection, and essential services.

A proposed supplemental budget will provide funding for administrative oversight, organizations named in settlement agreements, enhanced health department response efforts, and grant administration through the Mayor's Office of Recovery. Additional allocations support community engagement programs and the replacement of Druid Health Clinic.

Getting assistance

Marylanders who are struggling with substance use or are experiencing a behavioral health crisis are encouraged to call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to speak with someone who can help. Individuals can also visit the 988 webpage to find treatment providers in their areas.