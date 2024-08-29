Baltimore has $242.5 million in opioid settlement funds. A new executive order outlines how it will be used.

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott signed an executive order Thursday to manage funds from opioid lawsuit settlements. The order outlines how the city will use $242.5 million in settlements won from pharmaceutical companies.

"We made the decision to see our litigation against these companies through until the very end, foregoing the global settlements that were offered along the way, because we knew how impacted our community has been and how important it was to see adequate financial accountability from these companies. But it isn't enough to win the funds – we need to put them to work," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

How the opioid settlement money will be used

The executive order officially establishes the Baltimore City Opioid Restitution Fund. It also creates two new city positions to oversee the use of settlement money, establishes a community advisory board, and requires the city to publish an overdose reduction strategy.

According to the Mayor's office, a trust will be created to, "sustain the impact of these funds in the community for at least 15 years."

Thursday's order includes an immediate allocation of $20 million to the city's health department for overdose prevention efforts. Forty-two million dollars was already earmarked for specific substance abuse organizations throughout Baltimore.

The executive order calls for the remaining opioid settlement money to focus on programs and services, "related to prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, social determinants of health, and other programs targeting harms caused by the opioid epidemic," a statement from Scott's office said.

Sara Waley, Program Director of the Bloomberg Overdose Prevention Initiative at the Bloomberg School and a senior practice associate at the school, helped advise the city in developing the executive order.

"With this Executive Order, Baltimore will establish a clear governance structure for the use of restitution funds that centers community involvement, transparency, and accountability," Waley said.

Next steps include establishing the governance structure, hiring key personnel, conducting community engagement, and setting funding priorities for fiscal 2026.