Baltimore settles opioid lawsuit with Johnson & Johnson

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  The City of Baltimore settled with the opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson before the beginning of a  trial against pharmaceutical companies that begins Monday.

The terms of the settlement have not been released, unlike the city's previous opioid settlements.

"The city settled with Johnson & Johnson," said Bryan Doherty, Mayor Brandon Scott's communications director. "It cannot at this time discuss any of the specific terms of the settlement."

This is the fifth settlement in Baltimore's ongoing litigation against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Previous agreements include $45 million each from Allergan and CVS, and $152.5 million from Cardinal Health.

