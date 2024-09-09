Baltimore City to receive $80 million in Teva Pharmaceuticals opioid settlement

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore has reached an $80 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals over the company's role in the city's opioid crisis, officials announced Monday.

Teva will pay an initial $35 million by the end of the year, with the remainder due by July 1, 2025.

This marks the fourth settlement in Baltimore's ongoing litigation against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Previous agreements include $45 million each from Allergan and CVS, and $152.5 million from Cardinal Health.

The total recoveries from opioid defendants now stand at $322.5 million.

"This settlement marks another major victory for the City of Baltimore and further validates our decision to carry on in the fight to hold these companies accountable," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

This settlement outpaces what Baltimore would have received under the national settlement with Teva, which would have provided only $11 million over 13 years.

Of the settlement funds, $5 million will go toward education about the 988 system, $3 million to Penn North Recovery Center, and $2 million to BMore Power.

The remaining funds will be allocated according to Mayor Scott's recent executive order on opioid restitution funds.

City Solicitor Ebony Thompson praised the work of the legal team, including outside counsel Susman Godfrey.

The case against remaining defendants, representing over half the market share of opioids in Baltimore, is set for trial on September 16.