Newly-selected superintendent discusses opportunity, goals for Baltimore County Public Schools

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools has its new leader.

Dr. Myriam Yarbrough was selected as the district's new superintendent at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

She replaces Darryl Williams, whose term ends on June 30.

Dr. Yarbrough spoke with WJZ's Miana Massey on Wednesday as she prepares for a new role and shares her hopes and goals for the next four years.

She said she is excited about taking on this new opportunity in the district where her career began more than 20 years ago.

Her top priority is the students, she told WJZ.

"This is the place where I had my foundation, where I started to learn about teaching and learning love for students," Yarbrough said. And so to come back this way and lead, make sure students have that wonderful experience, is incredible."

Yarbrough is spending her final months as Baltimore City Public Schools deputy superintendent.

She was chosen following a nationwide search incorporating input from hundreds of Baltimore County Public Schools staff, parents, students and other stakeholders.

Board chair Jane Lichter said Yarbrough is the perfect fit for the job.

"She is a worker, a hard worker, detail-oriented and wants to get the job done and do what's best for all students," Lichter said. "That's what most important and that's why she can more our system forward."

And as far as her plans for the future, she is hoping to continue improving academics and the environment for students.

"I am hoping we move forward with improving academic outcomes for students and making sure we are creating a climate that is hospitable so that we can be back on top in terms of the state of Maryland," Yarbrough said.

In order to meet those goals, teachers say they will work with her.

Their first order of business will to address these issues.

"My message is always around recruiting and retaining educators, the academic success of our students, discipline concerns, and school safety," said Cindy Sexton, head of the Baltimore County Teacher's Association.

WJZ also spoke to parents who hope the new superintendent will make way for further investment in children's mental health following the pandemic.

"We have an opportunity to really show how to put our youth first and invest in their mental health as well as enrichment mentally socially," parent Kelly Nagle said. "I am hopeful for the future."

She told WJZ this is a "full-circle moment" for her, and she is ready to hit the ground running.

"From now until July, I will meet with people, engage in a transition plan, hear from stakeholders, meet with staff families partners so we can hit the ground running when July first starts."

Yarbrough started her career as a chemistry teacher in Baltimore County in 1996.

Officials say the new appointment is contingent on final contract negotiations and approval by the state superintendent.

If everything gets approved, she will start her new position on July 1.