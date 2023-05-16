Baltimore County Public Schools selects new superintendent

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools selected a new superintendent on Tuesday.

Dr. Myriam Yarbrough was approved by the Board of Education.

Her new role is contingent upon final contract negotiations for employment and approval by state superintendent Mohammed Choudhury as required by Maryland law.

Superintendent Darryl Williams' term ends on June 30. He said he will not seek another term.

According to the district, Dr. Yarbrough was selected following a nationwide search facilitated by McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, incorporating input from hundreds of BCPS staff, parents, students and other stakeholders.

Dr. Yarbrough, who began her educational career as a chemistry teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools in 1996, currently serves as Deputy Superintendent.

"Our search for a new superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools attracted interest from a diverse pool of applicants who represented a wide array of experiences and expertise," said Jane Lichter, chair of the Board of Education. "After conducting a thorough review of the applications, conducting in-person interviews with four finalists, and reviewing the feedback of more than 50 staff, students and stakeholders who participated on the interview panels, the Board strongly believes that Dr. Yarbrough has the experience, passion, and vision to serve BCPS. She is a skilled and thoughtful leader who is prepared to respond to the urgent needs of Team BCPS. She has built strong relationships with staff and stakeholders across the county and the board received more than 40 letters from members of the community in support of her candidacy. We look forward to working closely with her to build upon the strengths of this system and to ensure all BCPS students reach their highest potential."